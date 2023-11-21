How arms smuggling racket thrived in Mominpura, Nagpur?

Nagpur: Following the sensational revelation of firearms from Madhya Pradesh being sold from Mominpura area — right in the heart of the Second Capital of the State — all are left baffled with just one question – whether it was sheer intelligence failure or cops are complicit in this deadly menace?

Senior sources from Nagpur Police informed Nagpur Today that the arms smuggling racket had come to light in the murder case of Jamil Ahmed who was shot dead on October 25 at Mominpura.

Advertisement

“Parvez, the mastermind of Jamil’s murder had taken the pistol used in the murder from Firoz alias Haji of Mominpura. While in custody Firoz was informed about the supply of pistols from Imram Alam of Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh,” senior police sources said and added that, “Firoz’s business flourished after Covid period.”

Though, the senior police sources refrained themselves to answer on whether local cops must be complicit in this menace as it has been flourishing from significant time and took a murder investigation to narrow down on Firoz’s arms dealing syndicate.

It is pertinent to mention that this shocking revelation had come to fore that the arms smuggling racket operating from Mominpura has sold more than 100 pistols and Mausers over the years. Several serious incidents including murders, robbery and dacoity have been carried out with these weapons.

Besides, there are suspicions that many contract killing incidents including the murder of architect Eknath Nimgade have been carried out using these smuggled weapons. An in-depth investigation is underway in this connection.

– Shubham Nagdeve

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement