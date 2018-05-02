Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Oct 14th, 2020
    Business News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Housing sales dip 57% in July-Sep

    Nagpur/Mumbai : Real estate brokerage firm PropTiger on Wednesday reported 57 per cent year-on-year decline in housing sales across eight major cities at 35,132 units due to the Covid pandemic, but said sales have recovered significantly from the previous quarter. During July-September 2019, sales of residential properties across eight cities stood at 81,886 units.

    However, September quarter sales rose 85 per cent from the April-June quarter on the back of pent-up demand following the nationwide lockdown, according to the Real Insight Q3 2020 report released by News Corp-backed PropTiger through video conference.

    The eight cities tracked by PropTiger are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune.

    “We are beginning to see green shoots all across the economy including the residential sector. Although sales and launches have declined year-on-year, but the demand and supply have gone up significantly from the April-June quarter,” PropTiger and Housing.com CEO Dhruv Agarwala told reporters.

    He termed the current festival season as a crucial period for the real estate sector which will determine the demand outlook for the next 12 months. With housing prices remaining stable during the last five years and interest rates on home loans at 15 year low, Agarwala expressed confidence that sales would rise significantly during the current quarter. The discounts and freebies offered by developers during the festive season would also aid in driving demand, he said.



    Trending In Nagpur
    First Kisan Rail to carry Nagpur oranges to Delhi on Oct 14
    First Kisan Rail to carry Nagpur oranges to Delhi on Oct 14
    No Dhammachakra Pravartan Din event at Deekshabhoomi this year
    No Dhammachakra Pravartan Din event at Deekshabhoomi this year
    Muslim Youth League protests Hathras incident
    Muslim Youth League protests Hathras incident
    NIMA to call state-wide agitation in support of striking Ayurved resident doctors
    NIMA to call state-wide agitation in support of striking Ayurved resident doctors
    Video: Want to report crime? Call directly to Zone III DCP, Lohit Matani
    Video: Want to report crime? Call directly to Zone III DCP, Lohit Matani
    Family of four beats couple over petty issue in Kalamna
    Family of four beats couple over petty issue in Kalamna
    Can’t rule out foul play in Mumbai power outage: Nitin Raut
    Can’t rule out foul play in Mumbai power outage: Nitin Raut
    Cops bust gambling den in Narkhed, 6 arrested
    Cops bust gambling den in Narkhed, 6 arrested
    Dr Vishram Jamdar ,75 Chairman of VNIT lost to Covid
    Dr Vishram Jamdar ,75 Chairman of VNIT lost to Covid
    आरोप पूर्व EE पर और जांच रिपोर्ट तैयार कर रहे वर्तमान EE !
    आरोप पूर्व EE पर और जांच रिपोर्ट तैयार कर रहे वर्तमान EE !
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145