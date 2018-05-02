House break in Pratap Nagar, Rs 1.6 lakh booty stolen

Nagpur: Few unidentified miscreants sneaked into a house under Pratap Nagar police station and decamped with the gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 1.60 lakh. The incident happened when the family went out on August 20.

Police sources said the complainant Siddharth Marotrao Haste (60), a resident of Sarnath Apartment had gone to the hospital along with his wife between 11.30 am and 12.45 pm. In the meantime some unidentified miscreants barged into their house by breaking the latch of the main door and swept away with valuables to the tune of Rs 1.60 lakh. The burglary came to fore when, Haste returned home only to find open door and his house in ransacked state.

Based on the complaint lodged by Haste, Pratap Nagar police have registered a case under Sections 454, 380 of the IPC and started the probe.