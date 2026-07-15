Hotel Owner Duped of ₹4.82 Lakh in Cyber Fraud

Advertisement

Nagpur: Cyber fraud incidents continue to rise in Nagpur, with a hotel owner becoming the latest victim. A total of ₹4.82 lakh was allegedly siphoned off from his State Bank of India (SBI) account through multiple unauthorized online transactions. The fraud came to light when the victim checked his bank statement, following which Lakadganj Police registered a case and launched an investigation with the assistance of the Cyber Cell.

According to police, Sanju Battase, a resident of Juni Mangalwari and proprietor of Suryakant Savji Bhojnalaya, lodged a complaint after discovering suspicious transactions in his bank account.

Gold Rate July 15 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 42,700 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,32,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,23,200/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

During scrutiny of his bank statement on July 3, Battase found that between April 4 and June 30, 2026, multiple online transfers ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹1 lakh had been made from his SBI account without his knowledge or authorization. The cumulative amount fraudulently transferred was ₹4.82 lakh.

Based on the complaint, Lakadganj Police registered an FIR against an unidentified accused under relevant sections of cheating and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Advertisement

Police have initiated a detailed investigation, while the Cyber Cell is tracing the transaction trail to identify those responsible for the cyber fraud. Authorities are also examining whether the accused are linked to similar online financial crimes reported in the city.

Advertisement

LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY गर्लफ्रेंड को घुमाने के लिए बना बाइक चोर, आरोपी गिरफ्तार ...#nagpurnews सेवानिवृत्त उप जिलाधिकारी के घर में हुई चोरी का खुलासा #NagpurNews #CrimeNews... गौरक्षण आश्रम के बाहर खड़ी कार का कांच तोड़कर चोरी ...#maharashtranews #vidarbhanews... इथेनॉल विवाद पर बढ़ा सियासी संग्राम #nagpurnews #ethenol #nitingadkari #bjp #cybercrime #latestnews

×