Hotel 7/12 owner, others booked for attacking property dealer in Sadar, Nagpur

Nagpur: The Sadar Police have filed charges against four individuals, including the owner of Hotel 7/12, for allegedly assaulting a property dealer at Hotel 7/12 on July 27.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, Amit Bilgaye (33), a resident of Hudkeshwar, the police have registered a case against the accused, identified as Suraj alias Suryakant Longe, a resident of Khamla, the owner of Hotel 7/12 – Rupesh Vyas, a resident of Ambedkar Chowk, Nagpur, Janardan alias Guddu Morya, and a waiter from Hotel 7/12. The charges have been filed under Sections 324, 323, 294, 506(2), 109, and 34 of the IPC.

According to police sources, the victim works as a property dealer. A deal was struck between the victim and the accused parties for a 53,000 square foot land in the Wathoda area. Bilgaye had also paid Rs 47 lakh as part of the agreement for the Rs 3.18 Crore land. Longe had promised to address pending issues and had received Rs 72 lakh from the victim. However, Bilgaye never received valid documents for the land.

On July 27, during a meeting between the accused and the victim at Hotel 7/12, Bilgaye demanded the return of his money. However, Longe allegedly used abusive language in response. When Bilgaye intervened, all the accused attacked him and threatened him with severe consequences.

Subsequently, the victim approached the Sadar Police Station and filed a formal complaint.

