Host of burning issues to dominate Winter Session in Nagpur

The Opposition is all geared up and likely to be aggressive over the contentious issues including agrarian crisis in Maharashtra.

Nagpur: The Winter Session of the State Legislature is commencing in Nagpur from December 7. A;; the necessary preparations have been made by the government for this Session. The Opposition is all geared up and likely to be aggressive over a host of contentious issues.

The Winter Session of Nagpur will be dominated by following points:

• The agrarian crisis in Maharashtra is all set to dominate the Winter Session beginning December 7, even though just a week ago it seemed that the Maratha-OBC issue would be the prime focus of both sides. The Opposition parties are now focusing on farmer related issues to corner the government. Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar said the session “will start with farmer crisis”.

• Due to the lack of satisfactory rainfall in the State this year, drought conditions have arisen in many districts. Even though the government has announced drought districts, the Opposition will raise this issue as the aid has not reached 100% of the farmers.

• Along with agricultural water, there is scarcity of drinking water in many districts of the state. Opponents will be aggressive on this issue too.

• Farmers have suffered huge losses due to unseasonal rains in the state. Although the government has ordered to do panchnama, but in reality the farmers have not received any help from the government. The Opposition will aggressively raise this issue in the session, demanding the help from the Central Government. Loan waiver for farmers will be the key issue to rock both houses.

• The opposition will try to trap the government by raising the issue of the contract recruitment decision, while also raising the issue of rising unemployment and asking when the recruitment in the Health Department, Police Department will be done.

• The problem of law and order is burning problem in the state due to increasing violence against women, attacks from one sided love. Opponents will take an aggressive stance on child sexual abuse.

• Various organizations are opposing the contracting and privatization of government jobs by the Maharashtra Government. Opponents are alleging a conspiracy by government to hand over government schools to capitalists and the opposition will be aggressive on this issue.

• The spate of accidents on Samruddhi Mahamarg continues. However, as there is no remedial plan, there is a possibility that the topic of accidents on Samruddhi will be raised strongly to corner the State Government.

• After the involvement of the police and the hospital superintendent in the Lalit Patil drug case came to light, the Opposition has become aggressive. On this, the opposition will try to put the government on the mat in the House.