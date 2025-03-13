Holi Hai! Caution is key as experts warn against skin & eye damage from toxic colours — Watch

Nagpur: As Nagpur gears up for the vibrant festival of Holi, medical experts caution that synthetic colours often contain toxic chemicals that can severely damage the skin and eyes.

Nagpur Today’s Radhika Gupta spoke with leading specialists — Dr. Gitika Patni Mohta, Dermatologist at The Skin Clinic; Dr. Pallak Shah, Ophthalmologist at Arihant Netralaya; and Dr. Shraddha Ingole, Dermatologist at Orange City Hospital– to discuss the hazards of chemical-laden Holi colours and how to stay protected.

Harmful effects on skin

Dermatologists warn that many synthetic Holi colours contain heavy metals, artificial dyes, and industrial chemicals such as lead, mercury, and chromium, which can lead to:

Contact Dermatitis – Redness, itching, and inflammation due to allergic reactions.

Chemical Burns – Severe irritation and peeling of the skin from toxic ingredients.

Acne & Breakouts – Clogged pores due to color residue mixing with sweat and oil.

Hair Damage – Dryness and breakage caused by color absorption in the scalp.

Prevention Tips: Experts recommend applying coconut or almond oil before stepping out and washing off colours immediately using mild cleansers to prevent skin irritation.

Hazards to eye health

Dr. Pallak Shah, Ophthalmologist at Arihant Netralaya, explained the risks toxic Holi colours pose to eye health. “Many chemical-based colours contain alkaline substances that can lead to severe eye irritation, redness, and even corneal damage,” she warned.

Common eye issues due to Holi colours:

Conjunctivitis – Red, watery, and itchy eyes due to chemical irritation.

Corneal Abrasions – Tiny scratches on the cornea caused by coarse colour particles.

Dry Eyes & Allergies – Increased sensitivity, burning sensation, and discomfort.

Precautionary measures:

Wear protective sunglasses while playing Holi.

Avoid rubbing the eyes if colour enters, as it can worsen irritation.

Rinse immediately with clean, cold water and use prescribed lubricating eye drops if needed.

If irritation persists, seek medical attention immediately.

Want to know more about protecting your skin and eyes this Holi? Watch the full interview and celebrate responsibly!