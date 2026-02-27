Holi crackdown: 280 history-sheeters face police action in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Determined to ensure that Holi celebrations remain joyful and not chaotic, Zone 3 Police have launched a sweeping preventive drive against known troublemakers across the city. Acting under Section 163(2) of the Maharashtra Police Act, the police have initiated action against 280 identified criminals ahead of the festival.

The operation, spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Madane, is aimed at pre-empting any breach of peace during the high-spirited festivities. Officials said Holi, marked by large gatherings, late-night revelry and street celebrations, has historically witnessed incidents of clashes, harassment, gambling and unruly behaviour. To avoid such flare-ups, police have zeroed in on repeat offenders, history-sheeters and individuals with a record of disturbing public order.

As part of the crackdown, several of the identified anti-social elements have been served externment notices and directed to remain outside city limits from March 1 to March 4, 2026, the peak Holi period. Others have been placed under strict surveillance, with legal restrictions imposed on their movement and activities.

The preventive action spans multiple police station limits including Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Pachpaoli and Shantinagar. Police sources said the 280 individuals were shortlisted after a detailed review of criminal backgrounds and intelligence inputs indicating their potential to create disturbances.

DCP Madane emphasized that the primary goal is deterrence. “We want citizens to celebrate without fear. Preventing group clashes, hooliganism and other unlawful activities is our top priority,” he said.

To further tighten security, police presence has been significantly enhanced in sensitive pockets and crowded areas. Patrolling teams, special squads and additional manpower have been deployed to maintain vigilance round the clock.

Police have also appealed to residents to celebrate responsibly and immediately inform authorities about any suspicious or unlawful activity.

With advance action taken and security measures strengthened, the city police are confident of ensuring peaceful, safe and incident-free Holi celebrations across Nagpur.

