HMPV Cases Detected in Nagpur: 13-Year-Old Girl and 7-Year-Old Boy Test Positive

Nagpur: After Karnataka and Gujarat, Maharashtra has reported two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Nagpur. A 13-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy have tested positive for the virus, which primarily manifests as symptoms of cold, cough, and fever.

The cases came to light when the two children, suffering from persistent respiratory symptoms, were taken to a private hospital in Nagpur. Tests conducted on January 3, 2025, confirmed HMPV infection in both children. While the initial symptoms caused concern among family members, the children did not require hospitalization.

According to reports, the children are being treated at home, and their condition is currently stable. The virus, which is known to cause respiratory infections, typically affects young children, but these cases highlight its potential impact on older children as well.

The emergence of HMPV cases in Nagpur has raised concerns among health experts, urging parents to remain vigilant about persistent respiratory symptoms in their children.