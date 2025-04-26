Hiranwar Gang: Key Accused Arrested in Chhattisgarh After Nagpur Murder

Advertisement



Nagpur: The notorious Hiranwar gang, responsible for the brutal murder of café operator Avinash Bhusari on April 14, has seen one of its main accused, Rohit Murke, arrested in Durg, Chhattisgarh. Murke, who had been on the run since the murder, was apprehended by the Crime Branch following a tip-off.

The gang’s mastermind, Bunty Hiranwar, along with Shakti Yadav and others, allegedly shot and killed Bhusari, sparking widespread outrage in Nagpur. Authorities have detained five individuals, including a juvenile, and arrested Simran Lokhande and Rishabh Wankhede on April 21.

After the murder, the gang initially fled to Bhandara, then moved to Madhya Pradesh, splitting up to evade capture. One faction headed toward Uttar Pradesh, while the other traveled to Tirupati via Visakhapatnam, complicating the police’s efforts to track them.

Murke, believed to have distanced himself from the gang post-murder, is now providing crucial leads about the gang’s network and the whereabouts of Bunty Hiranwar. Ongoing police operations are intensifying to capture the remaining fugitives hiding across various states.

