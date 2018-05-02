Hindi edition of Dr Bodhankar’s book “Timir Se Uday Ki Aur” to be released on June 4

Nagpur: The Hindi edition of an autobiography “Timir Se Uday Ki Aur”, penned by renowned paediatrician Dr Uday Bodhankar, will be released at a function to be held at Shrimant Baburao Dhanwate Hall of Maharashtra Rashtrabhasha Sabha, Rashtrabhasha Sankul, near Shankar Nagar Square, on Tuesday, June 4. The book will be released at the hands of Dr Vedprakash Mishra, Vice Chancellor of Krushna Institute of Medical Sciences. Veteran journalist S N Vinod will grace the function as chief guest. Other dignitaries to be present are renowned Hindi litterateur Hemlata Mishra and the noted Marathi litterateur Supriya Iyer as special guests. President of Sabha Dr Girish Gandhi will preside over.

Before the release of his autobiography, Dr Uday Bodhankar interacted with Nagpur Today. He said that 10 years ago, he met with an serious accident which fractured his hip joint. He was comatose for some days too. Looking to the serious condition, people across the sections and well wishers had prayed for speedy recovery and a good health. “After the full recovery, I decided to write a book. The autobiography was first written in Marathi, ‘Timiratun Udayakade,’ which means a journey from darkness to sunrise. The book described my miraculous recovery and the challenges I faced. The book also contained names of doctors such as Dr Vikas Bisne, Dr Uday Mahurkar, Dr Chandrashekhar Meshram and others who treated me and saved my life. All these doctors treated my heart and brain complications. There was slender chance of my survival. But I survived with the efforts of the doctors. Further, physiotherapists and doctors of Orange City Hospital also extended their cooperation in full recovery. It was a miracle. People’s prayers saved my life. After the mishap and full recovery, I devote 18-20 hours for my patients and social service as well,” Dr Bodhankar said.

Dr Bodhankar’s book also describes how he reached the pinnacle of medical glory from a common man. Following the accident, he faced many challenges but he did not lose hope. “I was on ventilator for 15 days. But my wife kept her faith and asked doctors to keep trying and gradually I revived. Though it was the treatment that brought me back to life, I was told that thousands of people prayed for me and I believe that those prayers were answered,” he said.

“I became a doctor because my late sister inspired me. I practice Yoga and Pranayam regularly. I extend all help to NGOs and other social organisations wholeheartedly. Reading books, watching movies, specially of Shyam Benegal, is my favourite pastime. In my school and college days, I acted in a number of dramas. I was always a religious person but now my faith in God has deepened. I believe that religion is about humanity and doctors are created to serve humanity,” Dr Bodhankar asserted.