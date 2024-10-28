High-Speed Truck Causes Major Accident at Mankapur Chowk

Advertisement

Nagpur: Once again, the menace of high-speed trucks has struck in the jurisdiction of Nagpur Mankapur police station.

A severe road accident took place at Mankapur Chowk when a speeding truck (registration number MH 35 K 1210) collided with 4 to 5 motorcyclists one after the other, resulting in serious injuries to one of the riders.

Fortunately, the truck ultimately came to a halt after crashing into a shop wall; otherwise, the damage could have been far worse. The truck was coming from Kamthi Road, and initial reports suggest a brake failure was the reason for the driver losing control.

Mankapur police arrived promptly at the scene, rushed the injured to the hospital, and restored traffic flow.