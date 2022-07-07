High-profile rave party: Two Hingna cops suspended by CP

Advertisement

Nagpur: Two police personnel attached to Hingna Police Station have been suspended by Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar in connection with the high-profile night party that was raided by police at a farmhouse in Khasarmari village on Wardha Road on Sunday.

The suspended police personnel are Head Constable Sanjay Gaikwad and Constable Dhruv Pande. According to police, the suspended personnel had issued permission for the night party without informing the office of Commissioner of Police. The fact came to fore during the scrutiny of the documents.

