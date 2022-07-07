High-profile rave party: Two Hingna cops suspended by CP

Nagpur: Two police personnel attached to Hingna Police Station have been suspended by Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar in connection with the high-profile night party that was raided by police at a farmhouse in Khasarmari village on Wardha Road on Sunday.
The suspended police personnel are Head Constable Sanjay Gaikwad and Constable Dhruv Pande. According to police, the suspended personnel had issued permission for the night party without informing the office of Commissioner of Police. The fact came to fore during the scrutiny of the documents.
A case was registered against the party organiser Chhagan Patel, owner of Girnar Farms, and Shiv Wadettiwar by the police. Material worth Rs 10 lakh, including liquor stock, was seized by the cops. The police control room had received information about the party at Girnar Farms at Khasarmari near Dongargaon.
DCP Zone III Gajanan Rajmane, who was on night round, had directed the police team to raid Girnar Farms at around 11.30 pm. The raiding team was shocked after seeing youths, including girls, dancing to music. On seeing cops many attendees started fleeing the scene. The cops immediately stopped the DJ from playing the music. For the event, Tropical Affair, many renowned DJs were invited by the organisers.