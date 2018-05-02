High Court to resume limited physical hearing from Nov 23

Nagpur: After two-week long Diwali vacations, Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court will resume limited physical hearing and virtual hearing from Monday, November 23, with Justice Sunil Shukre as Senior Administrative Judge. The present sitting assignment will be in place till November 30.

The High Court has also posted two full-bench hearings this week, in which lawyers have been asked to appear physically. Besides, some references made by single judge benches to the division bench will also be heard physically.

Apart from matters listed for physical hearing, for the remaining days and matters, hearing will be conducted only through video-conferencing. Social distancing norms will be strictly enforced and only one advocate per matter or senior advocate engaged to argue the matter and their registered clerk will be permitted inside the court building.

Due to the subsisting risk of COVID19, entry to court premises will remain restricted. During vacation, two vacation judges heard several urgent matters. Senior Administrative Judge Sunil Shukre will head the main division bench on November 23, 25 and 27.

Justice Avinash Gharote will be his brother judge. On November 25 and 27, the bench will take up matters through physical hearing. The High Court registry is now expecting to get more requests for circulation of old matters since more benches are working physically.

After initial two months, the Bar associations and Bar Councils sought opening of more courts and physical hearings so that lawyers would get more work, but it also brought to fore the shocking indifference by lawyers and litigants in circulating their matters before the notified benches.

In fact, Senior Judges had expressed anguish over reluctance of the lawyers to argue the matters by taking proactive steps and for not putting existing arrangement to its optimum use.