High Court Questions NMC on Survival Guarantee of 100-Year-Old Banyan Tree Transplantation

Advertisement



Nagpur: Even as plans move forward to modernize the Mankapur Stadium into a state-of-the-art sports complex, concerns over the proposed cutting of hundreds of trees have sparked public outcry. A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the High Court by local citizen Preeti Patel, challenging the tree felling associated with various civic development projects across the city, including the construction of an e-library in Thakkargram.

During the hearing held on Wednesday, Advocate Jaimini Kasat, representing the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), informed the court that a 100-year-old banyan tree is planned to be transplanted to another location, based on a structural audit report. In response, the High Court demanded a clear answer from the civic body, questioning the survival guarantee of such an old and majestic tree post-transplantation.

Gold Rate 16April 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,000/- Gold 22 KT 88,400/- Silver / Kg - 96,200/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

PIL Seeks Halt to Tree Cutting, Stronger Environmental Safeguards

In the PIL, the petitioner has requested the High Court to halt the cutting of trees in the Mankapur area, mandate replantation for any felled trees, and introduce stringent rules to prevent such actions in the future. The petition highlights that numerous infrastructure projects in Nagpur are being labeled as “essential,” leading to large-scale tree felling, which could severely disrupt the region’s environmental balance.

Concerns were also raised about the manner in which local authorities are granting permissions for tree cutting without adequate ecological consideration.

365 Trees, Including 58 Heritage Trees, to be Cut for Stadium Project

The PIL further states that the Deputy Director of Sports has given approval for the construction of a four-star hotel, convention center, retail outlets, club, and cafeteria inside the Mankapur Sports Complex. To facilitate this, a total of 365 trees are slated for removal, including 58 classified as heritage trees.

The petitioners submitted detailed information on trees being removed for various other development projects across the city, warning that indiscriminate cutting of trees in the name of development threatens biodiversity and could cause irreparable damage to the city’s environmental equilibrium.

Advertisement