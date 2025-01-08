High Court grants 28-day furlough to Arun Gawli lodged in Nagpur Jail

Advertisement













Nagpur: Underworld don Arun Gulab Gawli has been granted furlough by the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court. The court’s decision came after Gawli filed a petition requesting his release on furlough, which had earlier been rejected by the DIG Prisons, East.

Gawli, convicted under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, faced opposition for his release. The Government argued that his release could cause a law and order issue and linked it to his daughter’s potential political ambitions. They also pointed out that new rules had been added that prevent granting furlough to convicts under this law.

However, Gawli’s lawyers argued that no such issue had occurred when he was previously granted furlough and that the rule changes came after his application was rejected. Justice Nitin Sambre and Justice Vrushali Joshi allowed Gawli’s release on furlough for 28 days with conditions.

Advocate Mir Nagman Ali represented Gawli in court.