High Court Accepts Complainant’s Plea in Ritu Malu Hit-and-Run Case

Nagpur: In the high-profile Ram Jhula hit-and-run case, accused Ritu Malu has once again approached the High Court seeking bail after repeated rejections by the judiciary. While the court is yet to grant relief, the complainant has filed an intervention plea in the same bail application, seeking assistance. Following a hearing, the High Court has accepted the complainant’s plea.

The court has also approved the complainant’s request to appoint a lawyer to aid in the case. Interestingly, Malu had filed her bail application just before the Diwali holidays, and while it was heard by the vacation bench, no order was passed at that time.

Bail Plea Rejected by Lower Court

Before approaching the High Court, Ritu Malu had filed for bail in the District and Sessions Court as per procedure. However, the court, presided by Additional District and Sessions Judge R.S. Patil-Bhosale, rejected the plea, stating that her family could take care of her 13-year-old daughter, who is reportedly suffering from a medical condition.

Malu’s defense had argued for bail on humanitarian grounds, citing her daughter’s health. The prosecution, however, opposed the plea, calling the case a serious offense and pointing out Malu’s non-cooperation during the investigation.

CID Custody Granted

The incident, which occurred under the influence of alcohol, involved Ritu Malu allegedly hitting two young men on a motorcycle near Ram Jhula with her car, resulting in their deaths. After a prolonged legal battle, the investigation was transferred to the CID. Malu was taken into CID custody and remains in jail.

The defense argued in the Sessions Court that the investigation is complete, and therefore, Malu should be granted bail. However, the prosecution countered that Malu had been uncooperative during the investigation and had absconded for an extended period, which could affect the case if she were granted bail.

Daughter’s Health Raised in Plea

Malu’s 13-year-old daughter is reportedly suffering from a serious ailment, and medical records were submitted to the court. The defense emphasized the need for Malu’s presence at home to care for her daughter, but the prosecution maintained that her family could manage her care.

Case Outlook

With the High Court accepting the complainant’s intervention plea, the case has taken a new turn. The High Court’s decision on Malu’s bail application will be closely watched as it unfolds.