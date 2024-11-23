He’s smart, intelligent, courageous: Fadnavis’ mom

Advertisement





Sarita Fadnavis, mother of Devendra Fadnavis, expressed happiness over Mahayuti’s performance. “I never believed in any rumours and knew that he (Devendra) would do good. The party’s success can be attributed to the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme and Devendra’s efforts and popularity…He is very intelligent, smart and courageous and that has brought him this success,” she said.

On the Ladki Bahin Yojana, she said, “I don’t have a daughter, but through this scheme, I now have so many daughters and their good wishes.”

