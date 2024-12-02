Heritage meets Art: Nagpur’s iconic Sitabuldi Fort comes alive with cultural showpiece

Advertisement





Nagpur: The iconic Sitabuldi Fort in Nagpur came alive with vibrant cultural expressions as the historic site hosted an enchanting evening of artistic performances. Under the glow of colourful lights, the rugged contours of the fort stood in silent grandeur, blending seamlessly with the dynamic energy on stage. The evening breeze carried the notes of melodious tunes and the rhythmic beats of traditional dances, weaving a spellbinding narrative that bridged the rich heritage of the past with the creative vibrancy of the present.

The occasion marked the inauguration of the Nagpur Cultural Society (NCS), a platform dedicated to celebrating and nurturing artistic talent. Against the backdrop of this historic monument, the event brought together Nagpur’s luminaries and art enthusiasts who revelled in the spectacular showcase. With every performance, the fort became a canvas for a new chapter of cultural pride, uniting the city’s artistic past and its aspirations for a culturally rich future.

The stars above also made their presence felt through the blanket of night. With each performance by the artists, starting with ‘Ganesh Vandana’ and ‘Saraswati Vandana’, the members of the audience got engrossed in developing deeper understanding of the rich Indian culture, glorious history, proud present, and a promising future. With a vision and passion for arts, to create an environment of cultural exchange and bring folk art to the forefront, the NCS was established a few months ago by and for the city’s art enthusiasts, aiming to revive, celebrate, and sustain arts.



The launch event of NCS took place on Sunday featuring a spectacular dance-musical performance by the Natya STEM Dance Kampni from Bengaluru. STEM Dance Kampni led by Madhu Nataraj, Founder and Choreographer, and Guru Dr Maya Rao, Founder-Director and Mentor, have toured 36 countries. The entire presentation was segmented into various performances, each featuring a theme and dance style.

Madhu Nataraj introduced the themes of acts and remarked, “The arts and cultures of India are very distinct, but they share one heartbeat.” The first performance, titled ‘Unity in Diversity’, showcased a blend of Kathak and Bharatanatyam dance forms, martial arts, and folk dances from the North-West region of India, all set to rhythms that complemented each style.

The second presentation was a group Tandav dance themed around the concept that creation, sustenance, and destruction are all embodied within Lord Nataraj. The performers showcased the energy and vigour of the powerful dance style. The following performance, ‘Panch Bhuta Mandala’, depicted five primal elements: Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Sky Introducing the highlight of the evening ‘Ramanubhav’, Madhu Nataraj remarked that in India, everything is garbed in mythology and symbolism.

The act depicted key episodes from Lord Ram’s life, including his birth, childhood with his brothers, marriage to Sita, Lord Hanuman’s devotion, the burning of Lanka, and the defeat of Raavan. Each segment was complemented by devotional songs that aptly matched the storyline. The Krida act was conceptualised to celebrate the spirit of sports. The event culminated with a pure Kathak classical dance performance, which gracefully showcased complex rhythmic patterns while remaining visually appealing.

Rina Sinha, President, NCS, addressed the gathering and shared how the Society was formed. “Today, we launch the Nagpur Cultural Society as we embark on this journey at this historic place, this evening, this moment,” Sinha exclaimed. She stated that the NCS team believes in dreaming big and persevering until those dreams become a reality, and added that the Society will organise a wide range of art and culture-related events in the city.

Dr Suchitra Mehta, Joint Secretary, and Dr Sudhir Bhave, a member of the NCS team, conducted the event proceedings. Anuja Sharma, Secretary, delivered the formal vote of thanks. Major General S K Vidyarthi, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Uttar Maharashtra and Gujarat Sub Area (UMANG); Air Marshal Sanjiv Ghuratia, VSM, SMSO, Headquarters Maintenance Command; Vijayalakshmi Bidari, Divisional Commissioner; DrRavinder Singal, Commissionerof Police; Dr Vipin Itankar, District Collector; SanjayMeena, Commissioner of NMRDA; Brigadier Rahul Dutt, Deputy GOC UMANG; Gargi Vidyarthi, Chairperson of FWO; Manu Kumar Shrivastav, and Ajay Sancheti, former Memberof Parliament (Rajya Sabha), were prominently present on the occasion.