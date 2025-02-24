Heritage International School hosts Open Silambam Championship 2025

Nagpur: Heritage International School buzzed with energy as it hosted the Open Silambam Championship 2025, showcasing exceptional young martial arts talent. Over 50 students from Nagpur’s schools and clubs competed fiercely in Silambam disciplines, from Sub Junior to Senior levels. The audience was captivated by the skill and precision in categories like Single Stick, Double Stick, Stick Fight, Sword Rolling, Surul Vaal, and Karate Kata.

This championship highlighted the dedication of these young athletes to Silambam, a traditional Indian martial art from Tamil Nadu. Silambam, emphasizing self-defence, physical fitness, and mental discipline, is a vital part of India’s cultural heritage.

Gold Rate Monday 24 Feb. 2025 Gold 24 KT 86,600 /- Gold 22 KT 80,500 /- Silver / Kg 97,300 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Altamash Zeeshan, Founder and Director of Heritage International School and a passionate supporter of youth development, encouraged the participants. He congratulated the school’s sports department for the successful event and emphasized preserving and promoting Silambam.

The event was organized by the Silambam Association, under the leadership of its President, Aminuddin Sheikh.

The young athletes were coached by a dedicated team of professionals, including Coach Vrushabh Sakhare from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Sports and Karate Academy, Coach Aryan Devgade from Mitsuya Kai Karate Academy, and Coaches Ragib and Tarannum Sheikh.

The championship demonstrated Silambam’s growing popularity and positive impact on young people, celebrating skill, discipline, and this ancient martial art’s legacy.