‘Heritage Dialogue’ conducted at Nagpur’s Chitar Oli

Nagpur: Sakha conducted the ‘The Nagpur Tale’ with an aim to establish a ‘Heritage Dialogue’ within the professors of architecture, eminent practitioners, eminent artists, architectural students and the local craftsmen who belong to the cultural lane of Chitar Oli.

The ‘Heritage Dialogue’ is an initiative taken by team Studio Sakha, under the leadership of Sandeep Pathe (Conservation Architect, Sakha) with an attempt to redefine the ways of conducting a heritage walk within the historic core of Nagpur city. The initiative aims to establish an introductory overview about the historical premise of Chitar Oli, ‘The Nagpur Tale’ as an initiative is designed under three segments, ‘The people’ which include a narrative about the locals living in the heritage lanes and which are practising the traditional art of clay modelling, the idol making and the other from last 250 years and more.

The other segment elaborates on ‘The Place’, which tries to explain the characteristics of its existing architecture and the cultural identity of streets, which exist even today. It narrates upon how the people living in the lane practise their profession which gives a unique character and identity to the lane. ‘The Past’ becomes the third segment which narrates the history about the evolution and the overall identity of his lane.

Chitar Oli, the name of the place itself forms from two different words, ‘Chitar’ meaning chitrakar or an artist, and ‘Oli’ meaning the line in Marathi, the ‘Oli’s of Nagpur’ are very popular and unique form of Nagpur’s traditional market and business lanes. With the respect of Chitar Oli, Sandeep Pathe has also published two of his research papers, which talks about the traditional and cultural lane of Nagpur, which even today is keeping the art alive

The heritage stickers on Chitar Oli published by The Nagpur Tales were the point of attraction among the participants and heritage enthusiasts.

The entire heritage dialogue initiative ‘The Nagpur Tales’ was organized and guided under the leadership of architect Sandeep Pathe, along with architects Mayuri Deodhar, Renuka Marotkar, Amruta Gangakhedkar and Asmita Korpenwar from Studio Sakha.

