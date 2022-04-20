Here’s what makes Dinesh Sudarshan Soi among the most recognised and popular music video directors on social media

Advertisement



Knowledge is the most powerful tool to bring a change in the world. To be the change, filmmaker and music video director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi is bringing the change with his superlative storytelling. In a time where things change with the speed of light, the music video director is timely upgrading his skill set as a creative professional. It is perhaps one of the reasons that Dinesh Sudarshan Soi is the most celebrated music video director on social media.

His popularity seems to have no stopping as Soi enjoys a colossal fan following of more than 625K followers on Instagram. Right from child artists to the new-age influencers and content creators, the music video director is a popular choice among everyone. More so, the filmmaker has worked with well-known actors from India’s television and film industry. While he has been leading the race as the most sought-after music video director in the country, his journey is of more than two decades in the industry.

At the onset of his career, Soi worked as a casting director that saw the launch of his first venture DS Creations™️ in 2002. Till date, the firm has done casting of more than 5000 projects including TV shows, short films, web series, feature films and music videos. In a remarkable career, Dinesh Sudarshan Soi has taken DS Creations™️ to another level with three different verticals – Team DS Creations™️, DS Creations™️ Entertainment and DS Creations™️ Music. The primary venture Team DS Creations™️ is managed by Dinesh’s wife Sonia Malhotra Soi, associate Gaurav Sharma and brother Deepak Soi.

On the other hand, the entertainment and music verticals of DS Creations™️ look into filmmaking, production and release of music videos. It has been three years since Dinesh Sudarshan Soi got into directing music videos, and he has cemented his position as India’s top music video director. Many of his songs have taken the internet by storm, and he feels overwhelmed to be associated with the country’s leading music companies and record labels.

Advertisement

When asked how he handles the popularity of being India’s successful music video director, Soi replied, “I have always kept myself open to learning new things. Before beginning any project, I understand it from the audience’s perspective. It is significant to know what your audience wants from you, and this rule has worked big time for me.” Encouraging fresh talents and creating content for today’s generation, the filmmaker has perfectly understood what the audience expects from him.

In various instances, Dinesh Sudarshan Soi has credited his little daughter Maesha Soi as a lucky charm in his life. Maesha Soi will turn two years old on May 2 this year, and the director feels blessed to have his lucky mascot bringing sheer joy into everyone’s life. On the professional side, Dinesh Sudarshan Soi has five music videos titled Tere Vaaste, Adhoori, Akelapan, Star Yaar and Dil Hi Jaanta Hai coming up. Besides this, he is creating buzz for his directorial debut in a Hindi feature film which will go on floors soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement