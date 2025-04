Hegavicha Sant Gajanan Manatya, ShriRaam & ShriKrishna Leela, Mani Raam Rangile Prog Makes Mark at Hanuman Janmotsava, Telecom Nagar

Advertisement



Nagpur: Three memorable & mesmerizing programmes back- to -back for three consecutive days ..Mahanatya Shegavicha Sant Gajanan, splendid performance by & icing on the cake was felicitation of renowned Homeopath Padmashree Dr Vilas Dangre at the hands of Ex RajyaSabha MP & noted ophthalmologist Dr Vikas Mahatme marked the Hanuman Janmotsava Celebrations organised by Hanuman Mandir Devasthan , Telecom Nagar from Gudipadwa (March 30) to Hanuman Janmotsava day (April 12).

The 2.30 hour Mahanatya Shegavicha Sant Gajanan mesmerized over 1000 residents of Telecom Nagar, Ramkrishna Nagar, CentralExciseColony, SE Rly Colony & PratapNagar. Presented by Swar-Manthan Group, Written & directed by Prbhakar Thengadi & produced by Mohan Patrikar forced entire audience to chant Gan Gan Ganat Bote …& Jai Gajanan Mauli at every incidence of Sant Shri Gajanan Maharaj. Everybody felt that they were accompanied by Shri Sant Gajanan Maharaj at Shegaon only.

Gold Rate 15April 2025 Gold 24 KT 93,500/- Gold 22 KT 87,000/- Silver / Kg - 95,800/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

On Another day , The Sanskar Katthak Kendra Group performed ShriRaam & ShriKrishna Leela -Kathhak dance performances directed by Pryankataai Abhyankar while Swarsangam Group performed musical programme “Mani Raam Rangile” .

Earlier, Noted Homeopath Padmashree Dr Vilas Dangre was felicitated by Hanuman Mandir Devasthan, Telecom Nagar for he being recently awarded Padmashree by Central Government. Renowned Opthlmologist Dr Vikas Mahatme was also present on the occassion. Hanuman Mandir Committee president Shri Vijay Sande & Secretary Shri Sunil Bhalerao felicitated Dr Dangre.

On Hanuman Jayanti Day – Prabhat feri was taken out in morning & Mahaprasad was also organised in evening for all devotees.

Hanuman Mandir Devasthan, Telecom Nagar Commiittee members & Jai Durga Utsav Mandal, Telecom Nagar Men & Women members worked hard for successful organisation of Hanuman Janmotsava.

Advertisement