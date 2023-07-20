Heavy rains lashing many parts across Maharashtra

Nagpur: Heavy rains have been lashing several parts across Maharashtra disrupting normal life.

In this situation, Dr. Praveen Mahajan, hydrologist, has cautioned people. “Many rivers are flooded. People are requested not to risk their lives by going into the flood waters. Every day we hear in the news what can happen with the sound of a selfie. Your life is important to your family,” said Dr Mahajan, Dr. Shankaraoji Chavan State Level Jalbhushan Awardee, Government of Maharashtra.

Advertisement

The southwest monsoon has become extremely active in the last 24 hours in Vidarbha. The met department has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall for Thursday.

Satellite images shared by the met department showed dense clouds covering the central India region. As per the warning issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Nagpur, an orange alert has been issued for Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur for Thursday.

A yellow alert, which means heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning, was issued for Nagpur and a few other districts. According to the meteorological definition, heavy rainfall refers to 64.5-115.5mm while very heavy is 115.6-204.4mm rainfall.

The met department has advised citizens to stay cautious and be prepared for traffic congestions, water logging and power cuts. “Waterlogging in low-lying areas and damage to kutchha houses can be expected. Stay away from power lines or electrical wires, and monitor alerts and weather reports for flash flood warnings and updates,” the advisory stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement