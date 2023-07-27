Heavy Rainfall in Vidarbha; Orange and Red Alerts Issued for These Districts by Meteorological Department

Nagpur: After the recent occurrence of floods in Yavatmal, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli, Vidarbha region is now once again being signaled for heavy rainfall. Today, on Thursday, 27th July, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur have been put under ‘Red Alert,’ and some other districts, including Nagpur, have been issued an ‘Orange Alert.’

On Thursday, the administration has issued an ‘Orange Alert’ to Bhandara, Gondia, and Yavatmal districts along with Nagpur, advising them to remain vigilant. Similarly, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur have been put under ‘Red Alert,’ urging the authorities to be fully prepared for any severe situation. Other districts have also been given a ‘Yellow Alert.’ Until Friday, widespread moderate rainfall is expected in Vidarbha, and thereafter, several places may experience heavy rainfall. The intensity of rain is likely to increase from Monday onward.

Before the onset of the monsoon in this region, the precipitation deficit in Vidarbha was at around 91%. However, in the last four to eight weeks, this deficit has been reduced to about 6-7%. So far, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Washim, and Yavatmal have received an additional 20%, 3%, 10%, and 13% rainfall respectively. While Akola, Amravati, Gondia, Nagpur, and Wardha districts have experienced a deficit of about 1%, 13%, 1%, 6%, and 14% respectively. Good rainfall is expected to continue until 2nd August. Hence, there are hopes of further improvement in the rainfall situation.

The authorities are closely monitoring the situation to avoid any untoward incidents caused by the heavy downpour.”

