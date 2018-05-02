Heavy rain in Mumbai, rail traffic affected

Mumbai: Heavy rains lashing Mumbai overnight led to waterlogging in many parts of the metropolis on Wednesday, prompting disruption of road and rail traffic, officials said.

Rains across the island city and the western suburbs picked up late on Tuesday evening. There were intense spells across Mumbai for a few hours overnight, an official said.

On Wednesday morning, public transport services were hit and normal life affected in the financial capital due to heavy downpour and water logging.

Several streets and low-lying areas were waterlogged due to overnight rains, and the road traffic was also badly hit, a civic official said. Some vehicles broke down in the water, affecting the traffic movement, he added.

A Central Railway spokesperson said suburban services were suspended at 5 am on Wednesday following heavy rains along the tracks.

“Due to heavy rain and waterlogging in Sion-Kurla and Chunabhatti-Kurla, traffichas been suspended on CSMT-Thane and CSMT-Vashi sections for safety reasons,” he said.

Special shuttle services are being run between Thane-Kasara, Thane-Karjat and Vashi-Panvel stations, while several long distance trains have been reschedueled, he said.

Suburban trains, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, are being operated for essential services employees due to COVID-19 outbreak and common citizens are not authorised to travel in them as of now.

The India Meteorological Department had issued an orange alert with a forecast of heavy rainfall at at some places in Mumbai and Thane during the day.

According to K S Hosalikar, deputy director general of IMD, 122.2 mm rain was recorded at Colaba and 273.6 mm at Santacruz till 5.30 am.

A civic official said the public bus service of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport has also been hit due to waterlogged streets, and traffic diverted at several locations.