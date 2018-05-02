Heavy Rain alert by IMD in Nagpur and Vid today

INDIAN Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Vidarbha including Nagpur on August

27 and 28 on Wednesday. IMD issued a red alert for August 27.

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall falls with lightning and thunderstorm is likely to occur at issolated places over Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Gondia and Chandrapur on August 27 and heavy to very heavy rainfall will likely to happen in

Nagpur on Thursday.

The rainfall activity will continue all over Vidarbha on August 28 also. On Wednesday, whole Vidarbha observed no rain day after many days.

The maximum tem-perature in most of the places in Vidarbha recorded over 30 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was above 24 degrees Celsius in most of the places.