Heavy overnight rain in Mumbai

Heavy overnight showers in Mumbai caused water-logging in some low lying areas, but the water receded after the rain intensity reduced on Wednesday morning, civic officials said.

Trains and buses were running normally in the city, they said. Some parts of the city witnessed clear sky and sunlight for a brief period in the morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy sky and moderate rain in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours.

There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, it said. There will be a high tide of 4.18 metres in the Arabian Sea in Mumbai at 2.12 pm, civic officials said.

