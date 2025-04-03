Heavy Morning Showers in Nagpur; Cooler Weather Prevails

Advertisement



Nagpur: The impact of recent weather changes continued on Thursday as heavy rain lashed several parts of Nagpur in the morning, bringing a significant drop in temperature. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by hail and strong winds in various districts of Vidarbha.

For the past three days, Nagpur’s weather has seen a complete shift, with overcast skies dominating the region. Since Wednesday evening, heavy downpours have been recorded in several areas. While the unseasonal rain has provided some relief from the scorching heat, it also raises concerns over potential damage to standing crops.

Lightning and Strong Winds Expected

According to the IMD, a trough extending from central Maharashtra to the Comorin Sea at lower atmospheric levels is influencing these weather conditions. As a result, moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are colliding, leading to thunderstorms.

This phenomenon is expected to cause hailstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at speeds of 50-60 km/h across Vidarbha, Central Maharashtra, and Marathwada in the coming days. Residents and farmers are advised to take necessary precautions as unseasonal rain continues to impact the region.

