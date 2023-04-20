Heatwave scare: New school session in Vidarbha from June 30: Education Minister

Earlier the schools used to open on June 26. The decision has been taken in view of the anticipated extended heatwave, the Minister said

Nagpur: The State Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar has said the new academic session for schools in Vidarbha will begin from June 30, instead of the earlier June 26 date. The decision has been taken in view of the anticipated extended heatwave, the Minister said.

Kesarkar clarified that for the rest of Maharashtra, the school reopening date of June 15 remains unchanged.

The extension to summer vacations for Vidarbha schools is because of high temperature in the region. Usually, except during the coronavirus pandemic, the schools in Vidarbha used to reopen from June 26. This year, the Government has extended the date of reopening of the schools in the region. The Minister has declared that uniforms would be distributed to all students. Earlier, students belonging to families belonging to below poverty line category were provided uniforms.

According to an office-bearer of Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA), “Any decision about students’ welfare is always welcome. However, in this case, extending the academic session opening date by a mere four days will not help. The difference will not be much, and it would not be proper either.”

She added that Nagpur’s weather in the last week of June is very ‘bearable’. “You obviously cannot compare it to the scorching heat of May, and we can easily accommodate students in a proper way,” the office-bearer said.

The circular issued by the local Education Department says schools in Nagpur have the option to continue till May 14.

