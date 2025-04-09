Heatwave Alert in Maharashtra; Rain Likely in Parts of South Maharashtra

Advertisement



Nagpur– The early days of April have already brought scorching temperatures across Maharashtra, with Akola in Vidarbha recording the state’s highest temperature at 44.1°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for parts of Vidarbha over the next 24 hours.

According to the forecast, hot and humid weather will prevail in Konkan and North Madhya Maharashtra, while light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in South Maharashtra.

In Marathwada, temperatures are expected to rise further during the evenings, indicating a steady increase in heat across the region. Mercury levels have already crossed the 40°C mark in several parts of Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha.

Mumbai and surrounding suburbs will continue to experience warm and humid conditions. The IMD has urged citizens to take adequate precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

The heatwave is not limited to Maharashtra alone. States like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and six others have also received heatwave alerts. Some areas in Rajasthan have crossed the 45°C mark. The IMD has warned that temperatures will likely remain above average from April to June, emphasizing the need for people to protect themselves from heatstroke and dehydration.

