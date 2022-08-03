Health hazard: Nagpur reports 60 swine flu cases in July: DHO data

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Nagpur district is now reporting around two swine flu cases daily. The H1N1 tally has increased to at least 60 as on July 31 while officials estimate that more have been infected. The District Health Office (DHO) data shows 12 cases reported on Monday and Tuesday alone.

Till June, only four cases were reported in Nagpur. The audit team is likely to confirm swine flu deaths this week following its meeting. On July 28, the local media had reported that 20 cases of swine flu were confirmed by the civic body. Following more confirmations, the DHO updated the rural figures to 12. Another eight out of district residents have also tested positive for swine flu. Positive test results for the first two days of August are being counted in July tally as the incubation period of H1N1 virus is about a week.

Around 20 more samples have tested positive for the influenza H1N1 virus in the city between July 27 and August 2. These include six patients who were detected as part of close contact tracing. A total of 20 cases have been reported from Nagpur rural as well as outside district. Most of these are only the cases which have been detected in city labs or AIIMS Nagpur.

The actual figures are likely to be higher as not all rural centres are checking patients for swine flu.

In Nagpur, now every Covid negative patient with symptoms of flu is being tested for H1N1 given the sudden rise in cases in July. A couple of patients from other districts too are under treatment in the city. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) health department is conducting an active survey of new positive patients. More than 100 homes in the vicinity of new cases are being checked. The six cases were detected in these surveys.

The civic body is also focussing on pregnant women which are identified as a high risk group in swine flu assessment.

Civic health officials said swine flu cases are likely to increase. “This time cases are going up rapidly while our teams too have been instructed to keep a close watch on influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) patients. In the last big swine flu outbreak, over 700 cases were confirmed in the city a couple of years ago. This time, an active survey is likely to ensure fewer cases go unreported,” they said.

