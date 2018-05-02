HDFC Bank Net Banking and Mobile Apps Down

HDFC Bank’s net banking and mobile apps have been down for most people since Monday morning. The bank’s customers are unable to access their bank accounts online or perform any transactions on the Web or on mobile platforms. HDFC Bank’s customers took to social media on Monday to complain about the bank’s net banking and mobile apps being down during the first working day of the month. The services are still down for most users.

In a statement posted on Twitter, HDFC Bank said that due to a “technical glitch” some of the bank’s customers are unable to log in to their accounts via net banking and mobile apps. The bank further added, “Our experts are working on it on top priority, and we’re confident we’ll be able to restore services shortly.”

HDFC Bank’s net banking website and mobile apps still remain down on the second working day of December. Customers have been complaining on various social media platforms since Monday morning. The bank’s official online handles on Twitter and Facebook have been trying to pacify angry customers with the same official statement since Monday.

Customers who are trying to log in to their HDFC Bank accounts via net banking are being redirected to a web page with a “Please try after some time” message. It reads, “The NetBanking system is busy processing heavy load from currently logged in customers, request to try after some time.”

HDFC Bank’s mobile app users are also getting an error prompt while trying to log in. The bank’s mobile apps display this message when a customer tries to sign in; “We are experiencing heavy traffic. Please try again after sometime. Apologies for the inconvenience.”

Users have complained that since they’re unable to access their accounts, they can’t transfer money or pay important bills that are supposed to be cleared in the first week of the month. A large chunk of the bank’s customers uses online platforms to access their bank accounts and perform transactions. All these customers have been locked out of their own accounts for over 24 hours now.

Some HDFC Bank customers have complained that they’re unable to pay salaries to their employees while others are worried that their credit card payment might get delayed. There’s still no official timeline on when the issues will be fixed.

Late last year, HDFC Bank’s next-generation mobile apps suffered a downtime from day 1 and the bank was forced to roll back to previous-generation mobile apps on Android and iOS.