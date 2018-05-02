    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Mar 30th, 2021
    Business News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    HDFC Bank admits glitches in net banking today

    The country’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Tuesday said it is taking steps to resolve glitches in its digital banking platform and restore services on priority.

    “Some customers are facing intermittent issues accessing our NetBanking/MobileBanking App. We are looking into it on priority for resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience and request you to try again after sometime. Thank you,” HDFC Bank said in a tweet.

    This is not for the first time that the customers of the bank have faced service outage.

    In fact, the bank has been penalised by the Reserve bank of India (RBI) for two major outages in the past. In December, the RBI temporarily barred HDFC Bank from launching new digital banking initiatives and issuing new credit cards after taking a serious view of service outages at the lender over the last two years.


