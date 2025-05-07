HC Seeks 10-Year Tree Felling, Plantation Record from NMC

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Bombay High Court’s Nagpur bench has directed the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to submit a detailed audit of the number of trees felled in the city over the past ten years and the number of trees planted in compensation. The directive came during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by activist Preeti Patel, challenging the large-scale cutting of trees for various development projects, including the modernization of the Mankapur Sports Complex.

The court also questioned whether the individuals or agencies granted permission to fell trees complied with the requirement of compensatory afforestation and whether the planted trees were maintained for the mandated seven-year period. Advocate Chakravarti appeared for the petitioner, while Advocate Jaimini Kasat represented the NMC.

Court Stresses: Not Just Planting, Ensure Survival

During the hearing, the court noted that while tree cutting for approved development is acceptable, environmental responsibilities cannot be ignored. It emphasized that planting trees is not enough — their survival must be ensured for at least seven years. The court directed the District Collector to file a detailed affidavit outlining the tree plantation plans and the implementation of geo-tagging to track planted trees.

“The court is not opposed to development,” the bench observed. “But ecological balance must be maintained.”

365 Trees, Including 58 Heritage Trees, Slated for Felling

The petitioner informed the court that the Department of Sports has approved the construction of a 4-star hotel, convention centre, retail outlets, club, and cafeteria within the Mankapur Sports Complex. For this, 365 trees, including 58 heritage trees, are slated to be cut.

Patel also submitted data on tree felling across various city projects and warned that continued deforestation in the name of development poses a grave threat to biodiversity and environmental stability.

