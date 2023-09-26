HC rejects bail application of Sontu Jain

Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court rejected the bail application filed by on-line fraudster Sontu alias Ananth Jain here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Sontu’s lawyer has filed an additional affidavit in the court with around 65 points on Monday.

Sources claimed that Sontu’s location was near Saoner when the court was hearing his bail application on September 21.

As per the court’s directive, Sontu was present before the police on Tuesday for a statement.

It is pertinent to mention that two months have passed since Sontu’s case was registered. At that time, he was in Dubai, but later came to Nagpur after securing interim bail from the High Court this month.

Amid all this, after failing to ‘resolve the case’ by attempting to use a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official and his lawyer to exert influence over both the Nagpur Crime Branch and the victim, the perpetrator, Sontu was reportedly trying to fill the hours under the guise of cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

