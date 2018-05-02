Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, May 22nd, 2020

    HC refuses to stay order declaring Nagpur as COVID-19 red zone

    Nagpur:The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday refused to stay a notification issued by the civic body, declaring Nagpur as a COVID-19 red zone and putting the city under lockdown on par with Mumbai and Pune. A division bench of Justices Ravi Deshpande and Amit Borkar was hearing two petitions filed by Darpan Sales Corporation and Sai Collection challenging Nagpur municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe’s notification dated May 4 that declared the city as a COVID-19 red zone.

    The petitioners claimed that the civic commissioner did not have the power or authority to pass such an order when the state government has already demarcated zones. The civic body’s advocate S M Puranik on Friday informed the court that Mundhe had on May 21 issued another notification declaring Nagpur as red zone till May 31 when the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown is slated to end.

    The bench held that unless the notification issued by the Nagpur civic body is declared to be unconstitutional it is not possible for the court to grant stay on the same. The court directed for the petition to be posted for hearing in June.

    As per the Maharashtra government’s new guidelines issued early this week, Nagpur was not in red zone. The petitioners said they were deprived of their livelihoods because of the civic body’s action of putting the entire city under lockdown on par with Mumbai, Pune and Malegaon regions.

    According to the petitioners, the state government had earlier in May issued directions and guidelines permitting shops in orange and green zones in the state to remain open with a few restrictions. However, the Nagpur civic chief issued a notification declaring Nagpur as red zone because of which only shops selling essential commodities and medicines can remain open.

    The petitioners sought for the civic body’s notification of May 4 to be quashed and set aside and by way of interim relief, for its implementation to be stayed pending hearing of the plea..

    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
    Covid relief to artisans making idols for Ganeshotsav
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Nagpur’s journo from local Marathi daily attempts suicide , condition critical
    कोराना विषाणूला नियंत्रणात आणण्यासाठी युद्धपातळीवर प्रयत्न करा;निधी कमी पडू देणार नाही – अजित पवार
    भाजपने वेळ व काळाचे भान ठेवावे : राष्ट्रवादी जिल्हा अध्यक्ष नागपूर ग्रामीण शिवराज बाबा गुजर
    पाकिस्तान में बड़ा विमान हादसा, रिहायशी इलाके में गिरा प्लेन, 98 लोग थे सवार
    कोविड १९: सिरोवा ने प्रधानमंत्री तथा मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष में रूपए १.५ लाख की मदद दी
    Gaddigodam continues to add Corona cases, 2 more test positive, Nagpur at 409
    19 more test positive in Nagpur, cases jump to 406
    Maharashtra to Take Over 80% Beds in Private Hospitals For Covid-19, Caps Costs
    Maharashtra could soon have an AYUSH policy for COVID-19
    Cops for Cause : Nagpur police come forward to help needy
    Covid relief to artisans making idols for Ganeshotsav
    Sakkardara Lake goes dry amid rising temperatures
    Lockdown: HC rejects Arun Gawli’s plea for parole extension
    HC refuses to stay order declaring Nagpur as COVID-19 red zone
    Gaddigodam continues to add Corona cases, 2 more test positive, Nagpur at 409
    Covid 19: CIROWA donates Rs.1.5 lakh to PM & CM Maharashtra relief funds.
    कोविड १९: सिरोवा ने प्रधानमंत्री तथा मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष में रूपए १.५ लाख की मदद दी
    डम्पिंग यार्ड में लगी भीषण आग
    50 हजार करोड़ रुपए के पैकेज की घोषणा करे सरकार: पूर्व मंत्री बावनकुले
