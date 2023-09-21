HC questions Haffkine’s failure to procure vital medical equipment in Nagpur despite funds allocation

Nagpur: The High Court sheds light on the non-procurement of crucial medical equipment by Haffkine Bio-pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd for Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H) and Super-Speciality Hospital, despite substantial funds allocated by the State Government.

A public interest litigation (PIL) pertaining to the enhancement of government hospitals in Vidarbha has been ongoing in the High Court. Haffkine was entrusted with the responsibility of acquiring essential medical equipment.

In a Government Resolution (GR) issued on March 28, 2018, the State Government approved the allocation of funds for this purpose. Haffkine received the designated amount in April 2018. However, despite having the necessary funds, the Corporation failed to proceed with the procurement.

A subsequent GR was issued on March 30, 2021, once again endorsing a significant allocation of funds. In May 2021, Haffkine received a substantial sum of Rs 5.67 crore. Unfortunately, the Corporation once again fell short of its obligation to purchase the required equipment.

In addition to these instances, the Government had sanctioned Rs 54.32 lakh for the acquisition of an echo machine for color doppler and hemodialysis facility for medical use. Another grant of Rs 15 lakh was specifically designated for the purchase of a hemodialysis machine.

Regrettably, these critical devices also remained unprocured. Furthermore, the hospitals missed out on acquiring robotic surgery equipment. This pertinent information was presented by Adv. Anup Gilda, an amicus curie, before the court.

In response, the High Court has summoned the concerned parties to provide an explanation as to why the allocated funds were not utilized for their intended purpose. This development underscores the urgency of addressing the issue and ensuring the timely acquisition of vital medical equipment for the designated hospitals.

