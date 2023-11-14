HC orders State Govt to utilise Rs 142 cr only for modular OT, ICU in Nagpur GMCH

Nagpur: While hearing the suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding improvement of infrastructure and allied shortcomings in the Government Medical Colleges in Nagpur, Justice Avinash Gharote and Justice Urmila Joshi-Phalke at the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court have directed the respondent-State Government and others that Rs 142.91 crore, which have been sanctioned for the purchase of the Modular Operation Theatre (MOT) and modular ICU with turn, for the Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), Nagpur, shall not be diverted for any other use.

Earlier, during hearing on the note circulated by the amicus curiae Anup Gilda on November9 last, the High Court was informed by the counsel of Respondent Director of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Firdos Mirza upon instructions that purchase of these two equipment has not been cancelled, but is only has been sought to be re-tendered and related process will be initiated within one week. This statement was accepted by the High Court with warning that the funds received for the said purpose shall not be diverted for any other purpose.

Advertisement

Further, responding to the grievance that the Committee appointed by the High Court through its order of September 21, 2023 for considering measures for lessening and ending encroachment in front of the GMCH, which times makes it difficult for the ambulances to run through, is stated to have not held a single meeting to chalk out a strategy for removing the encroachments, the High Court has directed that such a meeting be held on November 20 next and the action shall be taken and completed by November30,2023. Once this is done,the committee will also be responsible to see that such a problem does not re-occur.

The committee includes Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Hanuman Nagar Zone of the NMC. The High Court has directed the Collector, Nagpur to file an Action Taken Report in respect of the purchase of Robotic Surgery System (RSS), in the light of the orders passed by the Court on October21, 2021, June 8, 2022 , March 1, 2023 and September 21, 2023. The High Court had directed to procure the said System. The Court has directed its Registry to place the PIL before it on November 30, 2023 along with compliance and the report on record.

Addl GP Dipak Thakare (State) and Adv Mugdha R Chandurkar (Central Government) represented the respondents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement