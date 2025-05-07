HC Notice Over Wildlife Deaths by Trains

Advertisement



Nagpur: Expressing concern over the increasing number of wildlife deaths caused by train movement through forested areas, a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the High Court by petitioner Udayan Patil. During Wednesday’s hearing, the High Court issued notices to multiple authorities, including the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, the Secretary of the Railway Ministry, Additional Chief Secretary of the State Environment Department, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Chief Wildlife Warden, National Tiger Conservation Authority, National Board for Wildlife, and State Board for Wildlife. All have been directed to file responses.

Advocate Y.N. Sambhare represented the petitioner, while Chief Government Pleader Deven Chauhan appeared for the state, and N.S. Deshpande represented the central government.

Suggested Measures: Use of Train Horns

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel referred to a Supreme Court ruling dated December 10, 2013, in the case of Shakti Prasad Nayak vs Union of India (Writ Petition Civil No. 107/2013). The ruling directed Indian Railways to take necessary measures to reduce train speeds in forest areas across the country.

It was also suggested that blowing horns or sirens while trains pass through dense forests could serve as a warning to wildlife, reducing fatal encounters while maintaining train operations.

After hearing both sides, the High Court issued notices and postponed the matter until after the court vacation.

