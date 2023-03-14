HC dismisses plea against involvement of pvt body in C20 meeting in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition seeking that the C20 inception meeting to be held as part of India’s G20 presidency should be organised without the participation of Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini trust.

The petition, filed by one Janardan Moon, said the meeting, which will be held here between March 20 and 22, involved taxpayers’ money and alleged the private body was given the responsibility without issuing advertisements or tenders.

The plea also claimed Rambhau Mhlagi Prabodhini was connected to the BJP and RSS and that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was its chairperson.

