Hawkers again allowed on Sitabuldi Main Road after HC order

Nagpur: A day after the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court directed authorities to redress the grievances of hawkers, Sitabuldi Main Road was opened for 344 road-side vendors. These hawkers will be allowed to set up stalls on both sides of the road only from November 12 to 17 in view of the Diwali festival, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Economic Offence Wing) Archit Chandak.

According to the new “provisional” guidelines, vendors must set up their stands in an area of 4×6 feet, without any handles for displaying items. The new permit allows hawkers to operate only during the Diwali festival. Hawkers must set up stalls within the marked space on both sides of the road and must not obstruct the flow of traffic. And only one person is allowed to operate a stall,” said the guidelines.

The guidelines were issued on Saturday after a joint meeting convened by Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar and attended by Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhary, Dharampeth Zone Deputy Municipal Commissioner Prakash Warade, and DCPs Archit Chandak and Rahul Madne, among others.

Earlier, Amitesh Kumar had allowed only 103 hawkers, holding licences issued by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), to ply their business on the left side of the Sitabuldi Main Road while reserving the other roads for parking of vehicles.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Rahul Madne and Sitabuldi police surveyed the Sitabuldi Main Road to identify the spots for hawkers.After conducting the survey, they submitted a report based on which the guidelines were issued.

According to NMC officials, 344 hawkers, including 103 licence holders, are now allowed to operate at Sitabuldi. The NMC’s Dharampeth Zone will designate places for hawkers, and they will be barred in case of violations.

