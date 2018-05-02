Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Hathras victim’s family to appear in Allahabad HC today

    Nagpur/ Harthas : The family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died after allegedly being raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, will appear before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court today amid tight security.

    The court will record the version of the victim’s family members in the case.

    It had on October 1 asked the woman’s parents to come to apprise it of their version of the incident.

    The hearing is likely to be held in-person.

    The court had ordered the Hathras district administration to arrange for the family’s travel.

    The case is listed for hearing before a division bench of Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Rajan Roy.

    The high court had directed the district judge to ensure that the victim’s family members appear before it on Monday.

    It has also summoned additional chief secretary, home; director general of police; ADG, law and order; and district magistrate and superintendent of police of Hathras to furnish the status report of the investigation in the case.

    The state government has asked additional advocate general V K Sahi to represent it before the court.



