Has NHAI proposed 9-km long flyover from Indora to Dighori in Nagpur?

The Rs 1,065 crore flyover will be longest in the Second Capital of State with many salient features

Nagpur: In a move to ease traffic and reduce fatal mishap, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has finalized the plan to construct the 9-km long flyover in Nagpur. The stretch of the longest flyover in the city will begin Indora in North Nagpur and connect Dighori flyover in South Nagpur after passing through Central Nagpur, according to a report in local Lokmat Samachar daily.

Advertisement

According to the report, the design and estimate of the 9-km long Indora-Dighori flyover is finally ready after six years. The Rs 1,065 crore proposal has been sent by Nagpur office of NHAI to its head office in New Delhi.

The report further said that after the head office approves the proposal, the oldest flyover in Nagpur at Pachpaoli would be razed. Beginning from Indora Square, the flyover will pass through Golibar Square, Ganjakhet Square, Agrasen Square, Chitnis Park, Mahal Gate, Ashok Square, Bhande Plot, and Tajbagh and land in Dighori.

Advertisement

Once this flyover is constructed, the journey from Indora to Umred will be completed in just one hour. Apart from this, the problems of traffic jams will end due to the development of the old road from Indora to Tajbagh below the flyover and its widening at some places. A new and easy option will be available to go from Kamptee Road towards Butibori and Wardha Road, the report said.

Other features:

•The new flyover will be built on NH353D

•It will be 3-lane bridge with a width of 11 metres

•The space in front of Daga Hospital will be acquired. In return, NHAI will pay Rs 9.9 crore to the hospital and construct a hall in the hospital premises.

•The links of the old Panchpaoli flyover will be retained in the new bridge.

•Entry and exit ramp near Daga Hospital.

•Rotary will be built at Ashok Square, ramp for Reshimbagh, Medical Square, Great Nag Road.

•One arm will land on the square before Mohta Science College and Sakkardara bridge.

•Entry-exit ramp at Tajbagh

•Crossing the Dighori bridge, the flyover will land near Narsala Road

The Indora-Dighori, with 9-km length, will be longest flyover in Nagpur. Currently, the Sitabuldi flyover, which is less than 2 kms, is the longest.

Among upcoming projects, the Pardi flyover is the longest at 7-km.

The NHAI started planning the flyover in 2015. Initially, it was planned from Indora Square on Kamptee Road to Ashok Square on Bhandara Road after passing through Kamal Chowk, Golibar Chowk and Agrasen Chowk. The flyover will ensure lakhs of people will benefit from it. Lot of traffic problems will ease with this flyover.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement