Harmony of mind and body: Ayurvedic perspectives on mental health

Health is an invaluable asset of man. Having a healthy body is importantnot only for the individual, but also for the society and the nation.The definition of a healthy person in Ayurveda is stated as follows:

Samadoshah Samaagnishcha Samadhaatu Malaha Kriyaaha.

Prasannatmendriyamanaha Swastha Ityaabhidhiyate.

Meaning that the one whose doshas, dhatus and body waste products are equal and whose soul, senses and mind are happy, comes under the category of a healthy person. The World Health Organization has also defined health as follows – “Health is the state of physical, mental, social, and spiritual well-being and not only the absence of disease.”

Mental health is the condition of body and mind in which both perform their functions normally. A healthy mind and a healthy body are complementary to each other.

Mental illnesses are generally not considered serious, which is why these diseases do not get proper treatment on time. Due to ignorance and superstitions, most people consider these diseases to be the problem of ghosts, and engage in exorcism and other magical practices. As a result, the condition progressively progresses, and might even pose a risk of harm to self or others.

Therefore, the seriousness of mental diseases should be understood and attention should be paid to proper treatment on time, otherwise any kind of misfortune can happen to anyone.

Ayurvedic treatment of mental diseases

According to Ayurveda, there are three parts of mind, Sattva, Rajas,andTamas. Sattva is a pure, luminous, and unchangeable, and does not cause diseases. Whereas,Rajas and Tamas are the ones which distort the mind, thereby causing mental health issues.

Hence, while treating mental illnesses, measures are taken to increase Sattva and reduce Rajas and Tamas.

Acharya Charaka has given three methods of treatment for mental diseases-

1. Daivavyapaashraya (Divine therapy)

This includes measures like prayer to God, chanting, worship, fasting, penance, mantra, donation and havan etc., which can itself result in some improvement.

2. Yuktivyapaashraya (Logical therapy)

This comprises of giving up the reason due to which the disease has arisen, and to examine the disease and the patient and give them medicine judiciously. Many medicines in Ayurveda relieve anxiety, stress and increase mental strength. Brahmi, Shankhapushpi, Jatamansi, Vacha, Jyotishmati, Mulethi, Mandukaparni, Arjun, Vijaya, ParsikYavani, Sarpagandha, Ashwagandha, Tagar, Asafoetida, Nutmeg, Akarkara, Garlic, Gorakhmundi, Vishmushti, Almond, Udsalib, Ahifen etc. are some of these. Other substances like Shilajit, Swarnbhasma, Jawaharmohra, Muktapishti, Kasturi, Agnijar, Ghrit etc. can also be useful.Amla, Guduchi, Chyawanprash, Shankhapushpi, Mandukaparni come under Medhya Rasayan, whichcan protect one’s physical and mental health, thereby preventing diseases.

3. Sattvavajaya

Other remedies like adherence to Sadvritta, AacharRasayana, Yama-Niyama, Asana, Pranayam, Pratyahara, Dharana, Dhyana, Samadhi and following them regularly under Yoga Ashtanga can help control one’s senses and mind.

Panchakarma

One’s body can be purified through Panchakarma, along with medicinal treatment, Through Sattavajaya therapy, the patient is counseled and the body and mind are brought into harmony. In Panchakarma, Vamana, Virechana, Shirodhara, Kshiradhara, Shirobasti, Nasya, Snehana, Swedan can give effective results.

Tips to maintain mental health

1. To improve mental health, Ayurveda has mentioned three pillars of the body – diet, sleep and celibacy. Eat nutritious, balanced, easily digestible, satvik, fresh food on time, because it is said, “As is the food, so is the mind”. Get enough sleep, and live a restrained life i.e., celibacy.

2. To remove stress, regular exercise, and regular practice of some yogic activities and meditation every day with the advice of an experienced yoga practitioner is useful for both body and mind. Regular practice of yoga improves memory power, and keeps the mind happy. Pranayama and meditation can help in mental relaxation. Exercising for at least 30 minutes a day can be helpful.

3. Simple tasks like helping someone, completing one’s work, behaving affectionately helps improve one’s mental health.

4. More and more social contact in person can be helpful for a person’s mental health.

5. One should keep learning something new.

6. Pay attention to your hobbies and entertainment.

7. Avoid consumption of intoxicants because their consumption can increase the risk of depressive disorders.

8. Spend time in nature that is relaxing

9. Your mental health can be affected by what you are talking about, which TV serials are you watching, what are you watching on mobile etc. Therefore, it is imperative to take correct information from TV, mobile etc.

10. Music can help in relaxing one’s mind.

