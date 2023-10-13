Hargovind Bajaj, Founder of Bajaj Group of Industries, Passes Away at 96

Nagpur: A visionary industrialist and founder of Bajaj Group of Industries Shri Hargovind Bajaj, a prominent figure in the industrial landscape of Central India, breathed his last at the age of 96 on Friday.

Shri Hargovind Bajaj was not just a businessman but a stalwart of his time, dedicated to the upliftment of the Vidarbha region. He was also the founding president of the Vidarbha Industries Association and played a pivotal role in promoting industrial growth in the region.

His contributions extended far beyond the confines of Vidarbha. Shri Bajaj was actively associated with leading national Plastic Associations and made significant strides in the plastics industry, earning respect and admiration from his peers.

The Bajaj family, including his sons Rohit and Sunil Bajaj, has been an integral part of M/s. Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd., a company that bears the legacy of his industrious spirit.

He was not only a visionary businessman but also a vocal exponent of rural development in Vidarbha. Shri Bajaj’s unwavering commitment to industrial development and his relentless efforts to promote the growth of the Vidarbha region will forever be remembered. Several industrial and trade associations have expressed grief on the passing of a man who made an indelible mark on the industrial landscape of Central India. Shri Hargovind Bajaj’s memory will live on as a testament to the power of vision, dedication, and tireless commitment to progress.

The funeral cortege will commence at 10:00 am on Saturday October 14, from his residence at ‘SAKET,’ 55 Farmland, Ramdaspeth, Nagpur. It will proceed to the Mokshdham Ghat, where the last rites will be performed.

