Harad is new Pradhan Sevadar of Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Nagpur

Nagpur: Fresh elections were held at Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Kamptee Road, on Wednesday, in which Paramjeet Singh Harad was elected as the new Pradhan Sevadar of the Gurudwara.

According to a press release issued by Tarvinder alias Kuku Singh Marwah, (Mauke Ka Pradhan), voting began at 10 am in the presence of Dilawar Singh Dhillon, Harjeet Singh Bagga, Sukhbir Singh Misan and Kuldeep Singh Bhurjee. Initially, five candidates were in the fray. However, one of them withdrew his candidature. Out of 108 lifetime members, a total of 73 members cast their votes for the four remaining candidates: Mehtab Singh Dhillon, Sukhbir Singh Virdi, Bhagwant Singh Babara and Paramjeet Singh Harad.

Counting commenced at 1 pm. Dhillon received 7 votes, Virdi secured 14votes,Babara got 4 votes and Harad won with a clear majority, securing 48votes.

Renu questions new election

Balbir Singh Renu, who was elected as Pradhan Sevadar in the election held on April 16 this year, questioned the validity of the latest election. He stated that the election held on Wednesday was improperly called by the Gurudwara Manager, who is merely an employee and not a Trustee or a court-appointed Administrator. Therefore, he has no authority to conduct elections. Renu further claimed that the election process did not adhere to the registered Bylaws or the Common Draft Scheme approved by the Charity Court, Nagpur.

He also pointed out that during the legitimate elections on April 16, the majority of members abstained from Wednesday’s vote, including the former President of the Gurudwara, who had issued a notice stating that the Manager lacked the authority to hold elections.

“I am confident that justice will prevail and a legitimate body will soon be approved by the Deputy Charity Commissioner, Nagpur, who is efficiently handling matters concerning Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Kamptee Road,” Renu said.

