Handover Nagpur station road beautification project to Metro- Gadkari tells NMC

Nagpur: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday asked the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to handover planning, expansion and beautification work of the proposed road in front of the railway station to Mahametro.

After a review meeting concerning various projects, the city MP expressed disappointment over delay in the railway station expansion work due to the existing flyover, which was meant to be demolished.

“At present, there’s no space for expansion. And besides the existing flyover, more space is required for the project’s expansion. The NMC needs to rehabilitate shopkeepers under the flyover in front of Tekdi Ganesh Temple and provide them land or money in exchange. The corporation has signed a 30-year lease agreement with them. Of which, 10 years have already passed. If these shopkeepers are to be removed now, they will have to be compensated,” said Gadkari.

The meeting was attended by NMC commissioner Radhakrishnan B, Mahametro’s Brajesh Dixit, NIT chairman Manojkumar Suryavanshi, collector Ravindra Thakre and officials from various departments. Some officials suggested that a memorandum of understanding should be inked between the railways, NMC and PWD for the project.

Discussions also took place on the minister’s dream project of the broad-gauge metro. Officials were informed that Kerala has already started work on the project.

Gadkari also reviewed the Futala beautification project where a parking plaza and a four-storey building would be constructed along with a colourful fountain. Mahametro was asked to pay the land charges to NIT. While discussing another project of an agro convention centre at Dhaba, Gadkari directed the PWD to take possession of the 14,250 sq ft PDKV land where it was proposed to erect a fencing.

During a review of the Kelibagh Road expansion, Gadkari was informed that out of 68 residential and commercial properties, 58 have been acquired, while the rest were mired in court proceedings. Gadkari asked the collector to start land acquisition by clearing dues of landowners. The administration informed him that the process would take about three months to complete.