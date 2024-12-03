Guru Teg Bahadar’s 349th Martyrdom Day To Be Observed on 6th December

Advertisement





Nagpur: The 349th Martyrdom day of Shri Guru Teg Bahadar, the Ninth Guru of Sikh Panth, will be observed at Shri Kalgidhar Satsang Mandal, Jaripatka on Friday, the 6th December 2024. The programme will start at the Mandal premises at 2 pm.

The Programme includes recital of Panch Shri Japuji Saheb, Shri Sukhmani Saheb, Hari Kirtan, wherein several “Ragis” would present Kirtan. Adv. Madhavdas Mamtani will deliver discourses on the life of Shri Guru Teg Bahadar. The programme would conclude with Aarti, Anand Saheb, Stuti of Maa Bhagwati (written in Shri Dasam Granth), Eleven Gurus and Ardaas. Massaledar Chana will be distributed amongst the devotees right from the beginning of the programme till its termination.

According the Press release issued by Convener Dada Madhavdas Mamtani, Guru Teg Bahadar was martyred on Maghar (Margshish), Sudi 5, 1732 Samvat at about 1 pm, the equivalent English date of that Tithi this year is Friday, the 6th December 2024. Therefore, the Mandal has arranged Martyrdom day programme on Sunday. Apart from Jaripatka, devotees from Kashmiri Galli, Bharat Jyoti Colony, Chamar Nalla, Ashok Nagar, Badkas Chowk, Gandhibagh, Chhapru Nagar, Queta Colony, Sitabuldi, Khamla, Byramji Town, Aakar Builders, Mecosabagh, Hudco Colony, Ahuja Nagar will be attending the programme. Adv. Mamtani has appealed to the devotees to participate in the programme in large numbers. Nearly 10 thousand devotees are expected to attend the programme.

