Guru Teg Bahadar’s 348th Martyrdom Day To Be Observed on 17th December

Advertisement

Nagpur: The 348th Martyrdom day of Shri Guru Teg Bahadar, the Ninth Guru of Sikh Panth, will be observed at Shri Kalgidhar Satsang Mandal, Jaripatka on Sunday, the 17th December 2023. The programme will start at the Mandal premises at 2 pm.

The Programme includes recital of Panch Shri Japuji Saheb, Shri Sukhmani Saheb, Hari Kirtan, wherein several “Ragis” would present Kirtan. Adv. Madhavdas Mamtani will deliver discourses on the life of Shri Guru Teg Bahadar. The programme would conclude with Aarti, Anand Saheb, Stuti of Maa Bhagwati, Eleven Gurus and Ardaas. Massaledar Chana will be distributed amongst the devotees right from the beginning of the programme till its termination.

Today’s Rate Monday 30 Sept. 2024 Gold 24 KT 75,900/- Gold 22 KT 70,600 /- Silver / Kg 91,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

According the Press release issued by Convener Dada Madhavdas Mamtani, Guru Teg Bahadar was martyred on Maghar (Margshish), Sudi 5, 1732 Samvat at about 1 pm, the equivalent English date of that Tithi this year is Sunday, the 17th December 2023. Therefore, the Mandal has arranged Martyrdom day programme on Sunday.

Advertisement

Apart from Jaripatka, devotees from Kashmiri Galli, Bharat Jyoti Colony, Chamar Nalla, Ashok Nagar, Badkas Chowk, Gandhibagh, Chhapru Nagar, Queta Colony, Sitabuldi, Khamla, Byramji Town, Aakar Builders, Mecosabagh, Hudco Colony, Ahuja Nagar will be attending the programme. Adv. Mamtani has appealed to the devotees to participate in the programme in large numbers. Nearly 10 thousand devotees are expected to attend the programme.